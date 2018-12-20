Shadary, a hardliner, is being accused along with other thirteen officials of delaying the Congo elections and brutally suppressing anti-government protests

Charles Umudin

At 2am a fire ripped through an electoral commission building in Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on Thursday December 13, 10 days before the country’s presidential election that have been foreshadowed by violence. The blaze reportedly destroyed thousands of voting machines and ballot boxes that were to be used in the elections.

The government said the police guarding the warehouse had been arrested and that preparations for the vote, which would mark the country’s first peaceful transfer of power, would go ahead as voting machines from elsewhere in the country would be recalled to be used in Kinshasa. The blaze came after three people were reportedly killed in clashes with police and armed youths on drugs (who were said to be dressed in the country’s ruling party clothing) on the sidelines of an opposition rally in eastern DRC.

The Congo is in the throes of a major campaign in advance of the December 23 election to choose a successor to President Joseph Kabila, who has ruled the Central African Country since 2001. The nation has never known a peaceful transition of power since it gained independence from Belgium in 1960.

CENI, the National Independent Electoral Commission of the country, has been under fire with accusations of working closely with the government in preparation to use the newly introduced voting machines to rig the presidential election in favour of Emmanuel Shadary, Kabila’s hand-picked successor and former interior minister contesting on the platform of the ruling People’s Party for Reconstruction and Democracy (PPRD).

The South Korean made electronic voting machines were reportedly bought at a cost of $160m from technology company, Miru systems and were supported by CENI as a means to secure ballot casting. But the opposition believe that the machines are a front to achieve the exact opposite: to fix the vote through hacking. In fact the voting machines have become the symbol of the lack of trust at all levels between the CENI and the opposition, civil society and a large part of the International community.