Too often, Nigerians especially their public affairs pundits seduce themselves into errors of unknowing. To give one example, Nigerians are always of the opinion that one needed technical or specialist competence to be a great leader. Point is history does not support this fanciful wish. Great leadership is not necessarily made by the beholder with the highest technical or specialist competence or learning.

Currently, history is adding the case study of President Muhammadu Buhari for its ‘’full and final’’ proof that politics is not a specialist’s game. In fact, to preempt ourselves politics is a generalist game. If proof was required here is one. General Buhari as he then was, campaigned amongst other things that in his being a general, he will serve himself and the nation with Boko Haram for dinner. And his campaign managers latched on the fact of his supposed generalship to sell the hope that immediately he comes to office Nigeria will return to normalcy – war and peace wise.

And we may also recall that midway into Buhari’s tortured regime, many advised him to devolve the management of the economy to his Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, a professor of law. The idea was that Buhari should concentrate his genius, if that is the word, against Boko Haram and let Osinbajo run shop. The very suggestion was suspect. Osinbajo as much as is said, is a professor of law and has no specialist competence in economics or just any other thing save the law. But not to mind, this is Nigeria.

Anyway the fact is that as we write, Boko Haram has become a continuing and increasing, okay, non decreasing, phenomenon. And just lately, the ragtag insurgents had the audacity to attack a military post, massacring the officers and men. Of course there is dispute as to the numbers of casualties. According to some sources, it is as little as 23. Yet there are those who state the figures are in their hundreds. Whatever is the correct figure, one thing is clear. It is that the Nigerian army and its commanders had a bad day. And that is to put it mildly. And the fact of that is essentially a technical matter for the generals.

However, a more general matter for which others may comment authoritatively is this. That this routing of the Nigerian army outpost happened under the watch and command of Buhari. Buhari, we repeat, is a former general, is the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, under a democratic platform. And he was a former dictator head of state too.

Thus, given Buhari’s background it may be correct to say that no persons will ever be elected to be president in a war period better equipped than General Buhari, retired. Buhari for our purpose may then be likened or taken to be a professor of armed warfare, whether asymmetric or otherwise. And if we are to believe his biographers, he also experienced war like some of us, though on the other side of events, Biafra, et al.