ASUU on their part must learn by heart that nothing once begun should be abandoned unless it is proved to be morally wrong.

Jerome-Mario Utomi

As a lad in primary school, I was told by my teacher that ‘education is the bedrock of development in any country. That with sound educational institutions, a country is as good as made – as the institutions will turn out an all rounded manpower to continue with the development of a hyper-modern society driven by well thought out ideas, policies, programmes, and projects’.

Three decades after that teaching, reflecting on the above in juxtaposition with the ongoing indefinite industrial action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), and the Federal Government’s failure to resolve the impasse, it clearly brings to the fore how as a nation socioeconomic deck is stacked against the poor and the disadvantaged. And deprives the Republic of the opportunity to reap the values and lessons life has taught its masses.

Going by the records/reports, while ASUU points to poor funding of education and the Federal Government’s failure to adhere to previous agreements as their reasons for embarking on industrial action, Pro-Government positions are of the views that the era education is solely funded by the government has gone while some Nigerians with critical interest lampoons ASUU’s reasons for embarking on strike action as vague, misleading, and overused propaganda designed to unduly gain sympathy from students, parents and the general public in their fight for private benefits.

However, what so ever the true position may be, the stunning thing about this ‘roller coaster relationship’ between ASUU and the Federal Government lies in its frequencies coupled with the fact that it is happening at a period when other nations are redoubling their emphasis in the funding education sector and when education is presently considered the world over as ‘an extremely valuable strategy for solving many of the society’s ills.