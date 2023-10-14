COMRADE Christopher Anamonye,

a civil servant in Delta State and his

wife, Grace, a business woman, are

from Obomkpa in Aniocha North Local

Government Area of the state. They got

hooked in marriage in 1994, and since

then, they have weathered the storms of

life together. In this interview with PAUL

OSUYI, the couple shared their experi-

ences and offered valuable advice for

younger couples.

How did you meet your wife?

Comrade Chris: It is a long story. In

the first place, we are from the same com- munity and we belong to the same faith.

We have been worshipping, seeing our-

selves, most especially for the fact that her

family and mine were very close. We have

a relationship.

Was it that closeness that

led to your marriage?

Comrade Chris: The closeness did

not lure us into marriage. It was a divine

connection because when her father was

alive, we never thought of marriage. It

was after the death of her father that the

spirit manifested that there was need for

me to get settled. When I decided to get

settled, who do I settle with? I needed

to look at those within the community. I

looked outside but did not find any, so I

came back to my community.

So where did you search?

Comrade Chris: I had relationship

with somebody from Obior, from Ubulu-

Uku, from Issele-Uku, and the search did

not yield fruit because there were one or

two things that were coming in and going

out. When God decided, I met her and ap- proached her. At the time I met her, she

was not in the village. I met her at Asaba

where she was schooling, and I invited her

to one of my cousin’s chemist shop. It was

there we spoke. I told her: ‘Babe, I am not

interested in courtship this time around,

I want your hands in marriage.’ She was

shocked. And she now said all this years

you never thought of it. I now said that

is the way God works; it is the time God

decided that I have come. She now said I

should give her time to pray. I allowed her.

I was residing in Benin then, but working

at Ajagbodudu. After about one month,

I went back to her, and she said it was

done. It was then I proceeded to meet my

parents to inform them that I have found

someone to settle with.



Madam, anything you want

to add?

Madam Grace: Exactly what hap-

pened. We were family friends. His dad

and my dad were so close, in short the

entire family. Anytime he visited the vil-

lage, our place is the first place he would

stop. But he never one day proposed to

me. Whenever he comes, we will em-

brace him as our brother. So immediate-

ly after the death of my daddy, he came

seeking my hands in marriage. So I said

we should pray and seek God’s guidance.

Then, they were coming, more than nine

suitors. I took the names for prayer and at

the end, his name was picked. And then I

said let me be sure, I wrote all the names

and folded in pieces of paper, and called

children around me to pick at random.

The first child picked, it was his name, I

folded the papers again for another child

to pick, again his name was picked. I did

it myself, and also picked his name. So

when he came back I said it is done.

Apart from that spiritual

exercise, what other

qualities did you find in him?

Madam Grace: When I was growing

up, there was this cousin of mine, when-

ever we were praying, she would say

God give me somebody that you created

with me. We were mocking her. So at a

time, I picked that prayer point and told

God that I wanted my missing rib. I don’t

want somebody who would be beating

me every day, I don’t want a smoker and/

or drunkard. And God did it. When he

(Chris) came, he has all the qualities that

I prayed for, and he is a God fearing man.

You said you had

relationships in Obior, Ubulu-

Uku, Issele-Uku. What did

you find in her that attracted

you?

Comrade Chris: Actually, you know

that life is not a bed of roses. There are

little things that happen in a man’s life. I

had done my spiritual angle before going

for her. I had encountered so many ladies

who did not actually suit my definition of

marriage. The major qualities that attract-

ed her to me is her Christian background,

her truthfulness. We have been interacting

even before we thought of marriage. We

are both of the Catholic Charismatic Re-

newal, and we do meet in the field. You

know we study people. I observe people

and I told God that I needed somebody

because I have problem with my stomach.

If I am hungry, I’m not your friend. So I

needed someone to cook and keep me at

home, not keeping me outside. And when

I found those qualities in her, I said it was

better to end the search and settle down

with her.

When you decided to get

married, was there any

opposition that you were

probably marrying your

sister?

Comrade Chris: Our closeness was

not with blood ties; we are from different

quarters. My father and her father were

close in relationship. The only person I

could report my father to when things

went wrong between us was her father.

And it is only her father that my father lis-

tened to. I happen to be the first son and

the heir apparent, and you know what it

is. It is always difficult for the heir appar-

ent to agree in certain areas of life with his

father.

So there was no opposition?

Comrade Chris: No! Even when I de-

cided to break the news, they were saying,

is that why you have been waiting?

In your proposal, there was

no funfair and all that. Why

did you decide to make it

low key?

Comrade Chris: It was a personal

thing. I took that decision after looking

into our relationship, and I had taken

the decision not to do anything elabo-

rate because you don’t know who is

who. If her family had allowed me to

marry her within two weeks after the

proposal, I would have done that be-

cause I was ready.

When he proposed, you

asked for time. When you

finally made up your mind,

how did you respond?

Madam Grace: When he came back,

I now said I had prayed, that there was

no problem, I am now ready. He was so

happy, so that is how we started.

What can you still remember

about your wedding

ceremony?

Comrade Chris: That day was a joyful

one. One thing I can’t forget in a hurry is

that that 1994, I celebrated my bachelor

eve on my birthday, August 26. I had

wanted to celebrate my marriage on the

26th but it was a Friday and so we chose

Saturday, 27. Then Rev. Fr. Anthony

Okure was the assistant parish priest in the

Jesuit community in St. Joseph Catholic

Church, Benin. When we were attending

marriage classes, he called us for discus- sion and he said that he hoped that the

political crisis will not stop us because it

was the second journey of Babagida and

Abiola race. We said no. People were run-

ning home but I was in Benin preparing

for my marriage. And in Benin City, that

day was a remarkable day. Every Satur- day in Benin, not less done 30 marriages

are celebrated but we were only four that

wedded in the entire city on Saturday Au- gust 27, 1994. Edo Broadcasting Service

(EBS) carried it in the news; that was how

we got to know. The news crew visited

those places where the marriages were

celebrated. It was in the news that a city

that had always witnessed above 30 mar-

riages on a Saturday had only four.

Madam Grace: It was my happiest day

because even others postponed their own,

we said we would not postpone it, that the

marriage must hold to the glory of God.

And God did it.

Can you still remember your

first misunderstanding as a

couple?

Comrade Chris: We never had personal

misunderstanding. The one we had, that was

in Ubulu-Uku when I was posted from Aja-

gbodudu. It was someone else’s issue that

brought the matter. She wanted me to under-

stand and key in, I now shouted at her because

she was persistent.

How did you resolve it?

Comrade Chris: After that squabble, we

resolved within ourselves. We now realised

that I had made a mistake and she realised

too where she made a mistake. And both of

us came together. Our motto is that whenever

we have issues, and realised the mistake, any-

body that is at fault must apologise by saying

‘Mummy/Daddy, please I am sorry.’ That is

the key word. After the apology, you pledge

that it will not happen again. Then we begin

to advise ourselves. We learnt that we should

not be taking people’s issues too far to cause

problems for us because we are distinct.

Madam Grace: Since we married, I can’t

recall having major issues, not that we don’t

have misunderstanding but we settle within

ourselves, we don’t invite a third party…

Comrade Chris: Even when our parents

lived with us, they never heard us quarrel, we

quarrel but we are able to settle.

What is his favourite food?

Madam Grace: He likes Nsala soup and

pounded yam. And I prepare it often.

What is her favourite food?

Comrade Chris: She is not the eating type.

But she likes groundnuts. Then salad with

little rice.

What is that peculiar thing that

you like in your spouse from the

beginning till now?

Comrade Chris: Her calmness.

Madam Grace: He is truthful and caring.

But is there any aspect of your

spouse’s life where you want to

see some improvement?

Madam Grace: No. I normally appreciate

him. Even the children pray to get somebody

like him, and I used to respond to them that

God will give you somebody that is better than

your daddy. At times, I tell him that if people

reincarnate, I will look for him in my second

life.

Comrade Chris: Life is dynamic, we keep

on improving. She has already improved, the

care she is giving has improved.

What is the place of pet name

in marriage, how does not

improve the home?

Comrade Chris: I call her Mummy and

she calls me Daddy. Everybody in the house

knows that, we play together with the children

and work together.

Was there any time in these

past 29 years when you have

been far apart from each other

and how did you cope?

Comrade Chris: We had such a challenge

when we started. I was residing in Benin

working in Ajagbodudu close to Oghareki in

Ethiope West Local Government Area of Del-

ta State. I was going from Benin every day. It

was only when I had backlog of work that I

slept at the official apartment in Ajagbodudu.

We wedded in August; I was posted out of Aja-

gbodudu to Ubulu-Uku. So on Monday morn-

ing, I will leave Benin for Ubulu-Uku. On Fri-

day afternoon, I am back to Benin. She was

in Benin then, and I did that for six months.

But with God and my landlord and family,

we were able to cope. I was thinking that they

would post me back, that was why I said let

me stay and watch. But when I discovered

that I could not be posted back, we discussed

the variables and discovered that we were too

young to stay apart. Within that period, God

blessed us. I now said if I began to leave her,

who would be assisting her? Apart from that

our landlord and landlady were very helpful.

They were very accommodating and humane.

Madam Grace: When they transferred him

to Ubulu-Uku, we thought that they would

transfer him back. I was coping. At that time,

there was no phone; we only saw when he

came around. I started coping with God and

the help of my good neighbours. My landlord

and his entire family, they took us as one of

their own. Even one of our neighbours, Vivian,

was always coming to check on me, as if she

was staying in my own apartment. And some

of his cousins were with us then. They were

working in RCC. So we now housed them. So

anytime they came around, they would stay

until we packed to Ubulu-Uku.

What is your advice for

bachelors?

Comrade Chris: They should not look at

monetary aspect of life in making their choices

of life partners. They should look at God first

and know what they desire for themselves.

They should consider their background and

the background of their proposed spouses.

This is very important. They should not look at

flamboyance or beauty in picking life partners.

That is deceptive. Somebody might be beauti-

ful yet not homely. She might be beautiful yet

not good in the kitchen. She might be beautiful

yet irresponsible and lacks good character that

can comprehend the man’s needs and wants.

They should equally ensure that you should be

able to attest to the person’s character to know

that this is someone you can vouch for at all

time, and the person is ready to pilot the af-

fairs with you. Because you may have a good

wife or husband yet they are not caring that the

home is kept in order. She may not have the

time to prop-

erly bring up the

children. That is

really a problem

in modern life.

People are busy

here and there,

and you are not

there for the

home. It is di-

sastrous. When

you are able to

reason together

on how the

home should be

handled, it gives

you a lesser

problem.