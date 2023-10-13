By Onuoha Ukeh

UNTIL a few years ago, the South East geopolitical zone was adjudged the safest haven in Nigeria. It was a region where peace reigned, where socio-economic activities thrived abundantly, where the Igbo showed their enterprise, proving that, despite marginalisation, in a country that should ordinarily appreciate their contributions, they would make marks. And the zone did stand out and continues to, in economic development.

Unfortunately, something snapped and the South East started to be associated with inse- curity. The appellations “unknown gunmen” and “sit-at-home” became synonymous with the region owing to the activities of criminals who shattered the peace of the people. South East had started experiencing violence and bloodshed perpetrated by people whose real motive could not be easily understood. Coming at a time when agitation for a separate state for the South East and the demand for the release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, reached a crescendo, it was easy to blame the state of insecurity on IPOB and its Eastern Security Network (ESN). The fact, however, was that criminals were on the prowl, trying to make the region ungovernable, to the loss of the Igbo nation.

In the last two years, there has been a Hobbesian state in the South East, with life becoming “nasty, brutish and short.” People were murdered in cold blood almost on a daily basis. Security operatives were merciless killed and their weapons stolen. Business activities nose-dived. Weekend was extended to three days, instead of two (Saturday and Sunday), with Monday becoming a no-movement and no-business day, in the name of sit-at-home.

In this state, the former vibrant and booming South East became a shadow of itself, a place avoided by people, both indigenes and visitors. The situation was so bad that the South East lost revenue in excess of N10 trillion in two years, and still counting. Something, therefore, needed to be done to save the people of the South East and the region from imminent collapse. Governors like Chukwuma Soludo (Anambra), Peter Mbah (Enugu) and Alex Otti (Abia) have taken strong measures to arrest the situation, showing determination and courage. However, there has been the need for a collective effort of all governors in the region. It was, therefore, gratifying that the governments of the five South East states recently hosted the South East Security and Economic Summit in Owerri, the Imo State capital, which was the first bold step in recent times by the governors of the South East to aggregate their efforts, with a view to ending the madness and the degeneration of the region.

The South East Security and Economic Summit in Imo State was, therefore, commendable. It was forthright. It came at an auspicious time when it was obvious that the Igbo needed to do something together or all would perish. It reignited the Igbo spirit of “onye aghala nwanneya” (nobody should leave his brother behind), where collectivity was the winning formula. The summit has proved that the Igbo could work together. It showed that the Igbo know where the shoe pinches them. It showed that the Igbo know that their common problem can only be solved by them. It showed that the Igbo know that allowing the perpetuation of self-destruction was not in their interest, as it could only bring about gloom and doom.

One is particularly impressed by the candour the Igbo who addressed the summit showed in their speeches. From governors to businessmen, politicians to professionals, the Igbo at the summit impressed it on themselves that their common destiny was in their hands and that they had the power to bring back the things that not only made them tick but also stood them out. Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, in lamenting that Igbo were no longer speaking with one voice or acting together, charged the participants to “rise from the summit with a clear road map that our people will follow to regain the lost freedom and businesses without molestation and harassment.” Well said.

Governor Soludo toed the same line, underlining the importance of having a common agenda that would make the zone the pride of the Igbo and the nation. He charged the Igbo to believe in their ability and to have a development plan that would cause transformation.

Governor Otti stressed the need for peace and progress, declaring: “We must encourage our people to have peace and unity and the environment to carry out their normal businesses.”

Governor Mbah, in suggesting the best way to tackle insecurity in the region and bring about economic buoyancy, minced no words in saying: “There is need for the use of non-kinetic approaches, such as morals, town unions and others to persuade the Igbo men and women to see the need for peace and unity of the zone.”

To boost the economy, he called for a “unified market that takes care of competitive products advantage, but most importantly the need to build a ring-road that connects all the South East states.”

Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State urged Igbo to believe in themselves and to work out an orientation programme anchored on family values and good upbringing. President of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, who delivered the keynote address, reminded the Igbo of their inherent talents and opportunities, which should be harnessed. She, however, said that the South East “cannot develop in the face of insecurity.” Expressing optimism that the Igbo would rise again, she urged the governors to collectively create an enabling environment, organise an investment summit, tap into the diaspora resources and establish financial bond. Labour Party candidate in the last presidential election and former governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, told the Igbo the need to come together and find lasting solutions to insecurity and other problems. He stated that “no business or any other economic activity will thrive in the midst of insecurity,” while urging the Igbo to collectively and individually commit to the outcome of the summit and to do whatever it takes to solve the problems plaguing the zone.

The security and economic summit has come and gone. However, it should not end there. The South East governors, Igbo leaders and all Igbo should walk the talk. There is need for the Igbo as a people to have a road map on security and economic development. While the respective governors are making efforts in their various states to fight insecurity, they should come together to work out a common plan that would be all-embracing and enduring. With individual effort, a criminal chased out of one state could easily relocate to a neighbouring state and continue criminality. However, a collective effort would ensure that such criminal cannot find any fertile ground in the zone.

The South East governors should work together to have a regional development plan for the benefit of all. There should be a conscious effort to have inter-state roads linking the five South East states. There should be collective effort to develop a regional free trade zone.

Efforts should be made to collectively develop a seaport in the South East to not only bring a lie to the notion that the region is landlocked but also to unlock the South East. Such a seaport would enhance import and export of goods into and out of the region, and, therefore, bring about economic boom. Most especially, the South East governors must see to the release of Nnamdi Kanu of IPOB by working out a political solution with the federal government as well as addressing the issues causing agitation in the zone, as they relate to them.

In all, the South East Security and Economic Summit resonates with all Igbo. It is progressive. Such efforts should not be a one-off thing.

It should be regular, with a clear programme that would bring about positive action.