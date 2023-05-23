BY CHRISTY ANYANWU

Tewa Onasanya, mentor, entrepreneur, philanthropist and life coach, received a honorary Doctorate of Philosophy in Leadership and Performance Management from the prestigious Institute of Leadership, Manpower and Management Development (ILMMD) on Saturday, May 20, 2023.

The honour was for her work as a business leader, philanthropist, author, role model and mindset stylist with 20 years’ experience (and counting) of impact. The Doctorate and Distinguished Fellow award was based on her work experience in running successful businesses, inspiring and empowering people, provision of free screening for cervical cancer, making massive impact on the lives of hundreds, coaching entrepreneurs, industry leaders and experts to intentionally build structures and apply mindset strategies to enable them take control of their businesses/careers to achieve their goals.

L – R: Dr Charles Erimosele, Rev Dr Tony Abang, Dr Tewa Onasanya, Dr Emeka, Dr Theophilus cornerstone

Tewa Onasanya, who wanted to be a doctor when she was younger, had this to say about the award: “This is truly an honour and I am overwhelmed with joy because, when I was younger, I wanted to study Medicine to become a medical doctor so I could help and take care of people to get better.

“It’s interesting that I now hold an honorary doctorate doing just that in a different way. I am thankful to the board and management of the ILMMD for this honour.”

Dr. Tewa Onasanya, who expressed her readiness to continue to serve, has a BSc in Pharmacology from the University of Portsmouth and a Diploma in Fashion Journalism from the College of Media and Publishing. She is also a Certified Mindfulness Coach, a Certified Law of Attraction practitioner, a Cherie Blair Foundation mentor, Enterprise Nation mentor, ELOY Awards Foundation mentor, as well as being the founder of Exquisite Magazine, a fashion, wellness and lifetsyle magazine, the ELOY Awards Foundation, with the aim of sustaining women empowerment, EMAC Foundation for cervical cancer prevention and Tewa Onasanya Consult.

Dr Tewa Onasanya is a women empowerment and cervical cancer prevention advocate, a mindset stylist/coach, and mentor.