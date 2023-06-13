Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The founder of Whisky Mistress Adeneki Isi Adeeko in a statement released to newsmen in Abuja yesterday said that TEVRISS men designers is gradually taking over the fashion world.

Adeeko explained the designers which come in different unique forms is trending in several social media handles.

In her words,”TEVRISS, a renowned fashion brand, has been making waves on Pinterest and Google with its unique designs. People can’t seem to get enough of their creative tunic dresses, senator wears and vintage tops. Every time a new design is posted online, it quickly becomes the talk of the town. The TEVRISS brand has been made even more popular by celebrities who have endorsed it.

The TEVRISS collection features bright colors and bold prints that demand attention. It offers something for everyone – from modern styles to vintage-inspired looks. Their pieces are designed with comfort in mind but still remain fashionable at the same time.

One thing that really stands out about the TEVRISS collection is how versatile it is. You can find everything from party wears to casual everyday wear for any occasion or event you may be attending or hosting soon.

The most impressive part of their designer’s works is how each piece seamlessly transitions into various styles depending on what accessories you pair them with! A tunic dress worn casually during summer days can easily transform into an elegant outfit suitable for red carpet events when paired with the right shoe and a hat.

TEVRISS makes sure to keep up-to-date with current trends while still staying true to its signature aesthetic line; combining classic silhouettes and delicate details in their designs make them truly one of a kind!

For those who have an eye for detail, there are intricate embellishments like sequins embroidered onto garments which add luxurious flair without being too overstated – perfect if you want your outfit to look polished but also effortless at the same time!

No wonder why Tevriss Men’s Fashion designs have become the talk of the town. Everywhere you look, from Pinterest to Google, people are buzzing about how great the designs are and how much they love them. So if you’re looking for fashionable men’s clothing, but don’t want to spend a fortune then take some time browse through Pinterest & Google images because chances are high that Tevriss will have something perfect waiting.”