From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETfund) has urged its Desk Officers in the South East to sustain its partnership with the Fund to improve its operations and smoothen the process of accessing interventions and their implementation by beneficiary institutions.

This was contained in an address by the Executive Secretary of TETfund,Sonny Echono,represented by the Director Strategic Planning and Development Department, Erivwo Inene at a 2 day workshop in Owerri,the Imo State capital on Wednesday.

As a critical stakeholders of the Fund,Echono noted therefore that the significance of the workshop with the theme “Improving TETfund intervention programmes and processes in beneficiary institutions” can not be overemphasised.

He said: “You are the critical interface or intermediary between the Fund, and your Chief Executives, who are the accounting officers of the intervention allocations.

“It becomes even more glaring when we consider the synergy and continuous interaction that is needed between the Fund and your institutions as reflected in the frequency of submissions and communications we have with your institutions on a daily basis,” Echono said.

Explaining further on the essence of the workshop, Echono said ” I do sincerely hope that the essence of this workshop, which is to engage, dialogue, discuss and challenge us on ways in which we will improve in our operations and smoothen the process of accessing interventions and their implementation by our beneficiary institutions is realised.

Meanwhile, the TETfund scribe disclosed that some policies and engagements has been carried out with the aim of improving the efficiency and effectiveness of its mandate and interventions across its beneficiary institutions, such as the budgetary provision for security infrastructure and completion of project in its 2023 intervention guidelines.