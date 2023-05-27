Popular entertainers like Terry G, Sean Tizzle and Sabinus aka Mr Funny will grace this year’s edition of ‘Funbi’s Bus Grown Man’ show slated for Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos on June 4.

Organised by talented standup comedian and On-Air Personality, Oluwafunmibi Samuel Olarinde aka Funbi Funbi, the event promises to be a blast.

On the reason he tags this year’s edition as ‘Grown Man’, Olarinde said: “Funbi’s Bus is my brand and it’s unique. When thinking of rebranding my show’s name, I had to pick between myself and what everybody could relate to, and which is a bus (everyone takes buses both home and abroad), and this is my own bus giving happiness. So, Funbi’s Bus is a movement! This year’s edition is dubbed ‘Grown Man’ because I’m somebody’s father and somebody’s husband. I have people looking up to me and I have a story to tell about being a grown man”.

Other guest performers at the event include Crayon, Majeed, Josh2funny, Remote, Odogwu, and Bowjoint.