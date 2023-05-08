From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

No fewer than 40 worshippers were penultimate Sunday abducted by terrorists who stormed a Church during Sunday service at Bege Baptist Church, Madala along Buruku Baringi road in Chikun local government area of Kaduna state.

Confirming the incident, the chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kaduna state chapter, Rev. John Joseph Hayab said, “The worshippers were in the Sunday service in the Church when around 9:30am they heard gun shots very close to the Church. The gunmen attacked the Church and went away with 40 worshippers.”

Hayab added, “Along the way, somehow 15 of the kidnapped persons returned home, remaining the rest 25 who are presently in captivity without any word from their abductors.”

According to the CAN chairman, efforts are being made to get in contact with the abductors concerning the remaining people and prayed that the abductors would be merciful to release the remaining 25 back to their families.

Kaduna State Police spokesman, DSP Mohammed Jalige, promised to contact the DPO of the affected area for prompt action.