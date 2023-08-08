From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The continuous bombardment of the logistics bases of terrorists, bandits, kidnappers and other criminals terrorising the peace of the country has led to the criminals, especially terrorists seeking negotiations with the government in the way forward, Daily Sun has gathered.

For some time now, the air component of Operation Hadarin Daji in the Northwest has embarked on a regular bombardment of criminal camps and hideouts in the region.

It was gathered that the airstrike may be compelling terrorists’ kingpins in Katsina and Zamfara States to consider dropping their arms to pave the way for peace talks with the Federal Government.

Due to air power’s coercive tendencies, the move is believed to indicate an act of fear and desperation on the part of the terrorists who have alleged that aerial bombardments have continued to target their lives, houses and animals.

A credible source privy to their lamentation revealed that on July 15, Katsina-based terrorist kingpin, Usman Kachallah, met with his cohorts somewhere near Gusami village in Birnin Magaji Local Government Area (LGA) to discuss the situation they have found themselves in.

In the said meeting, terrorists leaders alleged to have met with Kachalla to seek ways of approaching the government for an amicable settlement of the security situation include Abdullahi Danda, Alhaji Shingi and Lauwali Dumbulu, among others.

During the meeting, it was alleged that most of the kidnap kingpins agreed to lay down their weapons to pave way for peace, but were worried of the continued aerial bombardment which has targeted their respective houses, lives and animals. Some have even suggested the need to approach some ethnic associations and groups to approach the government on their behalf.

Similar frustration were also said to have been recorded from Zamfara terrorist kingpin, Buda Dankarami a.k.a Gwaska, on July 28, over the continued aerial bombardment of his hideouts around Tsanu Forest in Birnin Tsaba District of Zurmi LGA of Zamfara State. His frustration stems from the continued elimination of his close associates, animals and other valuables.

He has also expressed worry that despite changing his location on a weekly basis, the military have continued to locate his hideouts with precision that makes him realise that he can no longer trust those around him, and his life was on the line.

He has, thus, began rallying round other terrorists, to seek ways of approaching the government for an amicable way of resolving the situation.

Military sources, however, revealed that such effort by the terrorists wasn’t new, and past experiences have shown that they cannot be trusted.

They, however, agreed that the intensity of air raids and bombardments have, in recent times, targeted the terrorists and their structures, which may be the reason for their current outcry. Other security sources were of the view that the tempo of air bombardments must be sustained alongside ground forces, to ensure effective mob up of remnants of terrorists. This, according to the source, will eventually bring the terrorists to their knees and enable the government to negotiate from a position of strength.