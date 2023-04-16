From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Several victims have been reported killed by terrorists during a raid on Runji community in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The incident which was said to have occured Saturday night left many locals injured and several houses burnt down in the community.

State Governor Nasir El-Rufai has condemned the latest round of killings through a statement by his Commissioner for internal security and home affairs, Samuel Aruwan.

“The military has informed the Kaduna State Government of an attack in Runji village, Zangon Kataf LGA, in which several lives were lost on Saturday night.

“The preliminary report further informed the government that the attack also left some residents injured and an unspecified number of houses burnt down in the community.

“According to the report, troops had a fierce encounter with the attackers and are still in the general area.

“While waiting for a detailed report, Governor Nasir El-Rufai who received the preliminary report in the early hours of Sunday has condemned the killings as unacceptable and unjustifiable.

“The Governor condoled the families that lost their loved ones and prayed for the repose of the victims’ souls. He also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

“The Kaduna State Government will update the public on the incident as soon as detailed reports are received from the security agencies,” the statement read.