From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Suspected terrorists have killed a community leader, Mai Unguwa in Unguwan Liman community in Birnin-Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Reports also added that several locals were abducted during the attack.

The killers, according to survivors, have as well threatened to launch another attack on the community soon.

A survivor, Malam Uban Marayu confirmed to newsmen that the terrorists invaded Unguwan Liman on Sunday night.

“They came again. Yesterday, Sunday, around 10.00pm, they struck at the periphery of Birnin-Gwari where they killed Maiunguwa at Unguwan Liman , 3 kilometers from Birnin-Gwari town.

“Unspecified number of people were kidnapped , males and females. At the nearby Kwanan Shehu community they looted shops only. May the mercy and protection of Allah continue to be with us,” he said.

The spokesperson of Kaduna Police Command, DSP Muhammad Jalige could not be reached for comment at time of filing this report.