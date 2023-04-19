Troops kill 722 terrorists

From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

1,266 victims have been killed and 4,973 abducted by terrorists in Kaduna State, according to a security report by the Kaduna State government.

Presenting the Fourth Quarter 2022 and First Quarter 2023 security reports on Wednesday, the Kaduna State Commissioner for internal security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, also said many persons were injured and cattle rustled during the period under review.

Aruwan revealed that military troops killed 722 terrorists during the operations in various locations in the State.

He also gave a run down of rape cases and recovery of arms and ammunitions from the terrorists.