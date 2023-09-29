From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Chris Musa, has stated that Nigeria military is set to change its mode of operation to involve both kinetic and non kinetic, as it intensifies effort to tackle insecurity and terrorism across the country.

Speaking when he paid a courtesy visit on Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State at the Sir Kashim Ibrahim House on Friday, Gen. Musa, who assured the people of the state that Operation Safe Haven would be expanded in Southern Kaduna to cover Birnin Gwari, Zangon Kataf, Sanga, Kaura and Giwa, as requested by the governor.

The General added that some security gaps had been observed and they would soon be closed to stop terrorists from operating freely.

He said, “We are going to expand Operation Safe Haven in Southern Kaduna and Birnin Gwari areas. What we are doing is that we had a meeting with task force leaders and theatre commanders to get more robust and more result-oriented approach.

“We are changing the mode of operation from what it used to be that it would now be both kinetic and non kinetic.

“We observed that there are some gaps, so we are going to close them down, because closing them down would make it difficult for the terrorists to move around and operate freely, which would ensure that the people of Kaduna have peace of mind.”

Governor Uba Sani, in his address, extolled the virtues of the CDS, noting that he was a man of valour who had thrived and succeeded on all the assignments handed to him.

“We are excited about your appointment. Your outstanding career is a source of pride and inspiration to us. You are one of the most successful theatre commanders, and you left an indelible mark in the North-East.