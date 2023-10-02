From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has described the extent of the state of insecurity in the area lamenting that 22 out of the 34 Local Government Areas (LGAs) are not safe due to activities of terrorists.

Radda spoke when he paid a courtesy visit to the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, at the Police Headquarters, Abuja, last Friday.

A statement by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed, said Radda noted that eight of the LGAs share boundaries with the notorious Rugu forest, a bandits’ haven.

He said that the Governor solicited more support from the police to check the menace.

According to the statement, “appreciating efforts of the Katsina State Command, the Governor said his visit was to strengthen the existing cordial relationship between the Katsina State Government and the Police, with a view to enhancing the security of lives and property in the state.

“Decrying the wanton attacks on communities by bandits, the Governor observed that 22 out of the Katsina 34 local government areas are affected by insecurity, one way or the other.

“This, he said, is a result of a forest with a length of over 800 kilometres bordering about eight local government areas in the state.

“However, our administration has already recruited 1,500 youths who are currently undergoing training on how to work with security personnel in the fight against insecurity in the state.

“May I use this forum to invite you to the Passing Out Parade of the Community Watch Corps officers who are about to complete their training?

“Indeed, your presence at the closing ceremony will boost the morale of the Corps members.

“Responding, the IGP expressed gratitude to the Governor and assured that his visit will serve as a morale booster to the Nigeria Police, in its commitment towards securing lives and property of citizens.

“He lauded the efforts of Malam Dikko Radda towards addressing the security challenges in Katsina.

“The Police Chief assured that Katsina State will be among the six states to benefit from a special intervention for security agencies, by the Presidency.”