Call on security agencies to protect Opu- Nembe

From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Twenty-eight chiefs of Opu- Nembe (Nembe Bassambiri) that were expelled from the community by youths led by its President, Mr Moses Ayerite have cried for help over what they called the continued “organized humiliation, assault, intimidation” they are being subjected to.

The chiefs in a press conference addressed in Yenagoa under the aegis of Concerned Citizens of Opu- Nembe decried the intimidation being meted out to them by youths of the community because of their relationship with former Minister of State Petroleum and All Progressive Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Chief Timipre Marlin Sylva.

Speaking on behalf of the Chiefs, Chief Keingmosuote Monday Degi expressed sadness that the relative peace being enjoyed in the community has been shattered by the youths.

The aggrieved chiefs while recalling the invasion of the community in February noted that rather than addressing the issues that led to the invasion, the youths have destroyed houses with the climax being their exile from the community.

According to them they find it strange that the youths could expel them because of their presence at Sylva’s birthday who is also a son of the soil.

“Precisely on Saturday, 8′ July, 2023, the president of the youth’s federation, Mr. Ayerite Ebinimi Moses pronounced the exiling of 28 chiefs from Opu-Nembe (Bassambiri). The chiefs attended the birthday party of His Excellency, Chief (Hon) Timipre Marlin Sylva, former Minister of Petroleum, State.

“We cannot decipher the rationale that prompted such a prerogative and bizarre act.

“The question is: when did such an act of celebrating with a son and brother on his birthday become a crime in Opu-Nembe and/or anywhere in the world? And the consequence of such is the loosing of the right of citizenship or indigeneship of Opu-Nembe (Bassambiri) Community.”

Chief Degi stated that their freedom of association is being threatened as they are yet to see anywhere in the Nigerian constitution or the Constitution of the Opu- Nembe council of chiefs that was violated.

The chiefs implored security agencies to move into the community to forestall a total breakdown of law and order.

“Therefore, we are calling on relevant law enforcement agencies, such as the Police, Military (JIF), and DSS, to come to our aid and enthrone peace in the community. There should be permanent occupation of military personnel in good numbers to forestall further unleashing of mayhem, gangsterism, rape and cultism on the innocent and law abiding citizens of Opu-Nembe community.”

A member of Mr Ayerite executive council, Mr Nimbofa Collins, who is the Vice- Chairman, in a swift reaction said the chiefs were expelled from the community for not being sensitive to the plight of the people that lost loved ones during the February invasion of the community.

He said Sylva promised to bring the culprits to book but has not done so.