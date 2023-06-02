From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Palpable tension now mounts at the Ondo State House of Assembly, Akure as security men have taken over the Assembly complex.

The presence of the security personnel, Saturday Sun gathered might not be unconnected with leadership crisis rocking the house.

Armed security men had laid seige at the House of Assembly complex located at Alagbaka area of Akure as early as 7.00am.

The action of the policemen and other security me may not be unconnected with plans by the outgoing members of the Assembly to impeach the outgoing Speaker, Hon. Bamidele Oleyelogun.

The two gates leading to the Assembly complex were blocked by armed security men from the Nigeria police.

The Chairman, House Committee on Information, Hon Olugbenga Omole confirmed that armed security men have been mobilized to the assembly complex.

Omole dismissed insinuation that the Speaker had resigned, adding that the signature of Oleyelogun was forged on a fake letter in circulation.

A letter of resignation of the speaker had flooded the social media but the speaker denied the development, describing it as works of his detractors.

The valedictory sitting of the 9th Assembly was scheduled for yesterday but could not hold as at press time.