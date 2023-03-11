by David

9 guber aspirants kick

From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Tension is brewing in the Imo State Labour Party(LP) over the dissolution of the former ad hoc members of the party’s caretaker committee and the reconstitution of a new one.

The party had on Thursday dissolved the old state leaders of the party led by Ambrose Onyekwere and put in place the Sleek Ukoha-led committee.

But this development is already threatening the peace and harmony of the party as the majority of the members including 9 governorship aspirants kicking against the change made.

The governorship aspirants in a joint statement had frowned at the dissolution claiming it was a plot by a particular governorship candidate of the party to achieve his aim as the party primary draws near.

According to the statement signed by Captain David Mbamara (retd), Ike Ibe, Kelechi Nwagwu, Charles Onyirimba, Humphrey Anumudu, TJ Ehirim, Martins Agbaso, Jack Ogunewe and Chinedu Amadi, it condemned the composition of the caretaker committee which they alleged had the governorship aspirant’s Local Government Area coordinators as members of the committee.

The aspirants and members of the party have therefore called for the suspension of the committee which it also noted is ill-timed.

Their statement reads in parts “As party faithfuls, we are concerned about the damage the appointment of a caretaker committee without consultation and a unilateral nomination by a Governorship aspirant, who chose virtually his LGA campaign coordinators to man the Labour Party in Imo state.

“The current officers of the Party are crucial to the successful outcome in the election ahead. They may also be useful in standing as witnesses/evidence in the presidential court battle ahead. Therefore getting rid of them at this time and manner is neither a brainer nor a plus to the party.

“It is essential to do a thorough and wide consultation in any reconstitution exercise. Diverse interests in the Party will have to be factored in when embarking on this exercise. This is particularly important given the recent experience of the Party in the State with respect to the PCC and its performance during the last presidential campaign and election.

“Labour Party has emerged a national party and so must be careful to not only be seen to be democratic but actually be democratic. The Party must not be allowed to be hijacked by one or a few individuals. The nation is taking a keen interest in how the Party manages her affairs in the next chapter of her history. It is therefore essential that things must be done the right way.

“This appointment of the caretaker committee is already creating tension in Imo and historically speaking Imo is known for resistance to imposition and flagrant abuse of Office. We call on the National chairman to call it a stop and desist from any act that will destroy the Labor Party in Imo State.

“Be it known that very highly placed and responsible people joined the Labor Party hoping that the impunity which destroyed PDP and APGA will not rear its ugly head in Labor Party.

“We are in doubt that the National Working Committee and the party Caucus are part of this imposition but if they were deceived to be part of it, it is exigent that they take serious remedial steps to forestall the catastrophe that is about to unfold.

Other members that also signed the statement are senator Chris Anyanwu, Prof Ukachukwu Awuzie, Obinna Ibe, Nick Oparandu, Frank Nneji, Paschal Odibo, Mike Ndubuaku and Chinyere Okpara.