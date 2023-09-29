From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Asaba would today deliver judgments on three separate petitions challenging the election of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori.

The petitions were filed by the immediate past Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege of the All Progressive Congress (APC); former minister of state for education, Kenneth Gbagi of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and Ken Pela of the Labour Party (LP).

The candidates who were dissatisfied with the return of Oborevwori of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) approached the tribunal, seeking to invalidate the victory.

In their separate prayers, the petitioners urged the three-member tribunal headed by Justice C.H. Ahuchaogu to nullify the return of Oborevwori, on the ground that he and his deputy, Monday Onyeme, were not qualified as at the time of the election.

They also contended that there was non-compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022 as amended, as well as the 2023 electoral guidelines in the conduct of the said poll.

Besides, the petitioners argued that the declared winner did not score the majority of lawful votes during the contentious election, alleging there was over voting in favour of the PDP candidate.

While counsel in the petitions filed by Omo-Agege and Gbagi had since adopted their final written addresses, those in the petition of Mr. Pela of LP adopted their final written addresses last Monday.

His petition was earlier dismissed on technical grounds of abandonment, but the Court of Appeal in a ruling on the appeal filed by Mr. Pela ordered that it should be tried.

In the said election as declared by INEC, Oborevwori polled 360,234 votes to beat his closest rival, Omo-Agege who polled 240,229 votes. Ken Pela scored 48,047 votes, Great Ogboru of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) scored 11,021 while Gbagi scored 4,639.