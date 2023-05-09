From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Tension is gathering in Owerri, the Imo State capital, following the arrest and detention of a chieftain of Uwazuruike-led Biafra Independent Movement (BIM)/(MASSOB) by the Tiger squad of the Imo state police command.

Chief Chukwueke Amadi and his son, Uchechukwu, were said to have been arrested last Friday in a midnight raid on his residence at Umuneke Ngor according to a statement by BIM/MASSOB Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Chris Mocha.

At the time of filling this report, it was still not clear why they were arrested.

A register belonging to the Ngor Okpala regional members of the movement, twelve plastic chairs and other items including 2 handsets, cash of about N26,000 were taken away during the arrest.

Following this development, the leadership of BIM/MASSOB, has assured its members in the state of the safety of the detained regional administrator for Ngor-Okpoala council area, promising that he would return home alive.

Mocha who was responding to claims in some quarters that the task force drafted to Imo state were all out to arrest and kill Biafra agitators has dismissed such thoughts.

Continuing, Mocha disclosed that the non-violence, non-exodus philosophy adopted by Chief Ralph Uwazuruike has saved the Igbo tribe of eastern Nigeria from another tragedy that would have befallen the region, insisting that non-violence remained the greatest weapon through which the state of Biafra could be achieved without firing a gunshot.

“For this reason, therefore, It will be idiotic for any person or group of persons without verified administrative offices or fixed addresses to live in the forest.

The statement argued that while some of the hoodlums were arrested in the forest, Amadi and his son, Uchechukwu were allegedly picked up in their Umuneke- Ngor community residence in Ngor -Okpala LGA of Imo state.

Mocha however urged the police to arraign Amadi and his son Uchechukwu in court if they are still alive or release them.

He added, “The members of BIM/MASSOB including Chief Chukwueke Amadi are very innocent and harmless members of a peaceful organization, they should be released from custody since they are no threat to imo state or the federal government.”