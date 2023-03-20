From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Tension and apprehension have taken over the 2023 Collation and Declaration of Governorship Results, Enugu State as the Collation Officer, Prof Maduebibisi Ọfọ Iwe announced that he is waiting for directives from INEC headquarters Abuja before he can continue with the collation and declaration process.

The Collations officer had last night adjourned proceedings to 8am today following disagreements on some issues especially on the results of Nkanu East and Nsukka.

However, the Collation officer and others only showed up at about 12.10pm to apologize for the delay and asked for a little more patience for the Commission’s headquarters Abuja to get back to him.

He said, “Let us respect the national office few minutes, I am aware of my responsibilities as Returning Officer or Collation officer of this election and I tell you that I am ready to proceed to the right, to the left or the centre as am sitting here. But because the Commission wishes to add or lend their voice or whatever in the next few minutes. Please let’s remain calm, let’s get their advice then we will conclude this.”

Iwe disclosed that they received one petition, two observations and one complaint.

The petition he said is from Labour party alleging non use of BVAS and over voting at Nkanu East, while of the observation is from PDP, saying that the collation have progressed and should be allowed completion.