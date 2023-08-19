From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The national secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Ajibola Basiru, has told Nigerians to demand their federal government palliatives from the governors.

He said Osun like other states, has received rice and N5 billion from the federal government and people must ask them to bring it out.

Basiru stated this time at Nelson Mandela Freedom Park, Osogbo, during the reception organized for him by Irepodun/Olorunda/Orolu/Osogbo federal constituency on Saturday.

He said, “The federal government has sent rice to Osun, tell our governor to bring out the rice. Also, N5 billion has been given to Osun, tell them to bring it out.”

Speaking on the removal of fuel subsidies, Basiru posited that Nigeria can not afford to sustain subsidies because only a few people are benefiting from them.

“The program of Tinubu will bring development to Nigeria. They said about N1 trillion was being used to pay subsidies and how many people are benefiting from it. Within two months, Tinubu has realized N2trillion,” he said.

He commended President Bola Tinubu, Chief Bisi Akande, and the minister-designate from Osun, Adegboyega Oyetola for considering him worthy to be the party secretary.

Basiru mocked the Osun government over the recent appointment of SSA on the government house pool, saying the APC will return to the government in 2026 and send them away.

“By the grace of God, we will send them away in 2026. Those that want to spoil Osun are now regretting it because those they put there are feeding with bottles. They don’t know about governance. They appointed SSA on swimming pools, SSA on children, and so on. Someone that we don’t know where he is praying five times solat now comes to Osogbo to fight Ajibola’s son. We built our Eid in Osogbo,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the southwest APC chairmen that came for the reception, the Ondo State Chairman of the party, Engr Ade Adetimehin, advised members to support Basiru in the new position and return Osun to a progressive state it was known with.

“My message for the people of Osun is that this enviable position that’s given to Osun, they should rally around him to work together for us to recapture Osun because Osun is always a progressive state. Osun is a pacesetter for the progressive and to me I know, it’s for a short period, very soon, we will regain our mandate in Osun,” Adetimehin said.