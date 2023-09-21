By Chinenye Anuforo

The fourth edition of the Telecoms Sector Sustainability Forum (TSSF 4.0), is poised to bring together Data Centre operators, regulators, industry players, stakeholders, and enthusiasts under one roof to delve into the pivotal role of data centres in the evolving landscape of the Nigerian digital economy.

The event will tackle the ever-expanding data centre market, fuelled by a surge in investments, the rapid growth of cloud and content providers, on-premises migration to cloud/colocation facilities, the blossoming fintech and e-commerce sectors, and the insatiable demand for data.

Organized by Business Remarks and themed “Mainstreaming Data Centres in the Nigerian Digital Economy,” the event is set to take place on Thursday, October 5th, 2023, in Ikeja, Lagos State.

Distinguished speakers scheduled to address the forum include; Prof. Umar Danbatta, Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission, who will deliver the Keynote address, Dr. Vincent Olatunji, National Commissioner at the Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC), is also slated as a keynote speaker.

Other Speakers include; Engr Ikechukwu Nnamani, Chief Executive Officer of Medallion Data Centres, who will serve as the Lead Speaker, Dr. Ayotunde Coker, CEO of Open Access Data Centres and Smith Osemeke, Managing Director of Unitellas.

According to market reports, the global data centre market was valued at $187.35 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $517.17 billion by 2030, registering a remarkable CAGR of 10.5% from 2021 to 2030. The Nigerian data centre market is set to outpace this growth with a projected CAGR of 23.24%.

Furthermore, reports highlight a significant data centre shortage across the African continent. Presently, there are only 86 colocation data centres in 15 African countries, with the majority concentrated in the Big Four—South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, and Kenya.

Speaking about the event, Bukola Olanrewaju, the Convener and Managing Editor of Business Remarks, emphasized the pivotal role data centres play in the digital era. Beyond data storage and accessibility, they underpin the digital world, fueling economic growth, environmental sustainability, and data security.

Olanrewaju highlighted the exponential growth of data centres across Africa as evidence of the continent’s determination to embrace the digital age, underscoring the need for robust infrastructure.

TSSF 4.0 aims to address Nigeria’s digital infrastructure and accessibility challenges, fostering a sustainable and inclusive economic environment. The forum will provide a platform for stakeholders to address industry challenges, identify growth opportunities, and navigate the rapidly evolving landscape of the 4th Industrial Revolution (4IR).

Moreover, Olanrewaju noted that the demand for data centre space is poised to soar across multiple sectors, including technology, telecoms, banking, financial services, insurance (BFSI), healthcare, transportation, and heavy industries.

Echoing expert opinions, Olanrewaju emphasized the strategic significance of data centres in propelling Nigeria’s digital economy towards sustainable growth. “To secure a prosperous future and advance the nation’s digital economy agenda, we must turbocharge Nigeria’s digital infrastructure,” she added.