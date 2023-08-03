…Plans to introduce policy to encourage ethical energy sourcing

By Chinenye Anuforo

The Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC) has said that it recognises the importance of clean energy usage in the telecommunications sector, and is committed to promoting regulatory initiatives that would encourage the adoption of renewable and ethical energy sources.

The Executive Vice Chairman (EVC), Professor Umar Danbatta disclosed this in Lagos during the Roundtable with Academia, Industry and other Stakeholders themed, ‘Refocusing Academic Research Towards Alternative Clean Energy: Panacea To Paucity of Energy in The Nigeria Telecom Sector’.

He explained that, the Commission’s goal is to safeguard the environment for consumers and other users of telecom services while also contributing to the achievement of net-zero emissions.

Danbatta, represented by Engr Ubale Ahmed Maska, Executive Commissioner, Technical Services, also said that studies have shown that renewables and energy efficiency, coupled with electrification, can provide over 90 percent of the necessary reductions in energy-related carbon emissions.

“This presents a significant opportunity for the telecommunications sector to contribute to the world’s energy transformation. By increasing the use of electricity sourced from renewables, we can accelerate the transition to a sustainable energy future.”

Danbatta also that the Commission is in the process of introducing a policy to encourage ethical energy sourcing in the telecommunications sector, he said,

“This policy will serve as a framework for telecom service providers to adopt clean and sustainable energy sources, reducing their carbon footprint and contributing to a greener future. We believe that this policy will not only benefit the environment but also drive innovation and create new business opportunities within the industry.”

However, he pointed out that achieving NCC’s objectives requires collaboration and partnership with Academia and other stakeholders.

“Academia plays a crucial role in advancing research and innovation that can transform industries. We need your expertise, knowledge, and insights to guide us in developing feasible alternative sources of clean energy that the telecommunications industry can leverage for a sustainable energy supply. Consequently, there are two goals for today’s roundtable:

“Firstly, we aim to refocus future academic research towards feasible alternative sources of clean energy that can be harnessed by the telecom industry. It is essential to identify and explore new technologies, such as solar, wind, and biomass, that can power our communication infrastructure efficiently and sustainably. We need your research to help us understand the potential of these alternative energy sources, address their challenges, and develop strategies for their implementation in the telecom sector.

“Secondly, the Commission seeks to promote research in Academia that leverages digital technology to improve the livelihoods of Nigerians.

“The telecom sector is at the forefront of digital transformation, and we must harness its potential to enhance the lives of our citizens. Research in areas such as smart grids, energy storage, and energy management systems can pave the way for innovative solutions that optimise energy consumption, reduce costs, and increase access to reliable communication services.”

In his remarks, Maska argued that in the face of the global energy challenges and the critical need for sustainable practices, it is incumbent upon the Commission to explore innovative solutions to enhance energy efficiency and reduce the country’s carbon footprint.

“The telecommunications sector, being an essential pillar of modern society, must take the lead in adopting cleaner, greener energy sources to mitigate the paucity of energy and contribute to a sustainable future. This Regional Roundtable is thoughtfully structured to engage in insightful panel discussions that will deepen the contributions of all participants,” he stated.