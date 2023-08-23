From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

At the TEDx Bauchi conference with the theme: “Changing The Narrative” youths in the country have been charged to utilize their knowledge in various areas of specialization to improve the standard of living in their respective societies and change the negative narrative about them.

A professor of Computer Science and Cyber security, Aisha Ali-Gombe, while addressing the over 800 attendees at the conference, also described women as the backbone of the society as they often lead the way in eradicating challenges bedeviling the various parts of society.

Ali-Gombe who is also an expert in computer engineering at the Louisiana State University USA, who noted that big steps requires big sacrifices, narrated how the challenges she battled in the course of her career, did not prevent her from becoming what she is today.

She said: “As we work towards #ChangingTheNarrative, I urge everyone to look around and see whose life you are changing.”

On her part, Veteran Journalist, Eugenia Abu said, advised the youths against mingling with toxic people, saying it was one of the ways to prospering. She added that laziness was not an option of a zealous mind.

The National Coordinator for public finance on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Saheed Tafida said, explained that international donors were doing there he best they can to ensure affordable and accessible education for all.

He tasked the general public, especially the elites and the political class to complement government’s efforts towards achieving sustainable goals.

Tafida further urged Nigerians to gain knowledge in every sphare of life towards achieving the sustainability development goals.

An entrepreneur Ayuba Dauda, told the participants that building social relationships helps in building relevance as well as getting the job done.

On his part, the Ordinary President on Brekete Magazine Radio Programme, Ahmed Isah, encouraged youth people to push for social Justice.

He said: “I am ordinary, the only thing that is extraordinary is what God has been using me to do in the lives of people. I therefore enjoin you young people to embrace social justice”