By Steve Agbota

The Co-founder of fugeonline.com and an IT Savvy, Jerry Moses, said the rise of innovative startups and the proliferation of e-commerce platforms, technology has emerged as the new oil money, not only in Nigeria but across the globe.

In a statement made available to Daily Sun, the firm delved into the growing influence of technology and how it has become a game-changer for economies, particularly in Nigeria.

The IT savvy who is also a movie producer known as Jerryzee said Nigeria, has seen a significant surge in technological advancements, adding that the country’s vibrant tech ecosystem is revolutionising industries, creating new opportunities, and contributing to economic growth.

According to him, with a young and dynamic population, Nigeria has become a breeding ground for tech entrepreneurs, fostering innovation and creativity.

“One of the prominent sectors driving the tech revolution in Nigeria is e-commerce. Platforms like fugeonline.com, co-founded by Jerry Moses have played a pivotal role in transforming the way Nigerians buy and sell goods. These platforms provide convenience, accessibility, and a wide range of products, thereby boosting trade and stimulating economic growth.

“Technological advancements have brought about increased connectivity, allowing businesses to reach a wider audience and expand their customer base. The proliferation of smartphones and affordable internet access has connected millions of Nigerians to the digital world, creating vast opportunities for entrepreneurs and small businesses to thrive,” he explained.

He said another area where technology is reshaping Nigeria’s economy is in the realm of financial technology, commonly known as fintech, adding that with the advent of digital payment solutions, such as mobile wallets and online payment gateways, financial transactions have become more efficient, secure, and accessible.

He added that fintech has also facilitated financial inclusion, bringing previously unbanked individuals into the formal financial system. “Nigeria’s tech landscape is witnessing a surge in startup activity, fueled by a supportive ecosystem and increased investor interest. Startups are not only disrupting traditional industries but also developing innovative solutions tailored to local needs. These entrepreneurial ventures are creating employment opportunities, attracting foreign investments, and contributing to the growth of the country’s economy,” he said.

On the challenges and opportunities abound in tech, he said while the tech sector in Nigeria holds immense potential, it also faces its fair share of challenges.

He said such challenges are inadequate infrastructure, regulatory complexities, and limited access to funding can impede the growth of tech startups.

However, recognising these challenges as opportunities, the Nigerian government and private sector are actively working towards creating an enabling environment for tech innovation to thrive.