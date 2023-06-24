Prince Efue, a native of Delta State, Nigeria, is an accomplished Software Engineer/Developer and Business Analyst, with over 16 years of experience in Software Engineering and Development. His exceptional expertise includes Web, Mobile Software Development and Engineering, Artificial Intelligence and Deep/Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing (NLP), Business Analytics, and Modelling.

Efue’s company, Efuelite Solutions Limited, a Private Limited Liability Company, founded in 2006, is an ICT company that specializes in developing innovative business solutions. The solutions perfectly fit into business models and processes, enhancing employee productivity, improving product, and service quality as well as outsourced services. His clients include Wema Bank, First City Monument Bank, Globus Bank, Optimus Bank, and Accion Microfinance Bank in the compliance and regulatory domain of Anti Money Laundering, Countering Financing of Terrorism, and Countering the Proliferation of Finance.

In a recent interview, Prince Efue revealed his foray into the Tech industry, entrepreneurial spirit, coupled with his keen interest in solving problems.

“I was moved with the passion and commitment to discover advanced algorithms automated to reduce manual labor and time spent in computation in any given domain”, he said. “Studying and discovering better ways to improve on existing methodologies and technologies, is another key driving force that propelled my foray into the tech industry”.

Efue’s brand as a Web, Mobile Software Developer, Engineer, as well as an Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Engineer, Natural Language Processing (NLP) Engineer, has contributed immensely to the growth of his organization, Efuelite Solutions Limited. This organization is poised to change the customer experience in business automation, software development, deployment, and professional service globally with its solutions and services.

Speaking about the challenges in the Tech industry and how to drive growth through tech solutions, Efue who was awarded a patent in 2017 by the office of President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, for his invention, the Compliance Planet Software, Said

“Every business currently must find ways to leverage on technology and emerging innovations. When we launched ‘Compliance Planet Software’, It was the first of its kind to be indigenously manufactured in Nigeria and is capable of handling Anti-Money Laundering, Counter Financing of Terrorism, and Counter Proliferating Financing”.

Efue’s awards and recognition for his contributions towards excellence in innovation and technology include the merit award from the National Youth Service Corps in 2011, and a Doctorate in Business Administration from the Commonwealth University London in 2019.

Efue continues to inspire and mentor young and upcoming entrepreneurs, with his exceptional entrepreneurial skills, enthusiasm, and passion for solving problems. His contributions towards global advancements in technology are commendable, and his success story is a testimony of how perseverance and hard work can lead to achieving success and impacting lives positively.