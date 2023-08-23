By Chinenye Anuforo

In a bid to bring young girls out of digital obscurity, Noela Ugwu, also known as the Growth Coach, has plan to host a digital conference for girls in secondary schools tagged TechForHer.

The conference which is part of her organisation’s corporate social responsibility and in line with this year’s International Women’s Day is themed #digitall.

According to Ugwu, the vision for the event is to reduce women’s under representation in the tech space and to bring young girls from underserved areas out of digital obscurity adding that the event which is free has four critical objectives.

The objectives includes to introduce secondary school girls to the world of tech, expose them to the global career opportunities in tech, demystify society’s male suitability for tech and finally to let them into the future of tech and how tech can enhance their learning.

She said: “At the end of the conference, some participants will be selected for digital skills training by experts. We are partnering with the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) Science Park on this tech training.

Slated to hold on September 02, 2023 at Princess Alexandra Auditorium, University of Nigeria Nsukka, Ugwu said experts in education, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, digital culture and child development who will be joining the conference from different parts of Nigeria.