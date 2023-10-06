Moonshot, the premier conference that unites Africa’s thriving tech ecosystem, is set to bring together innovators, entrepreneurs, thought leaders, and industry giants for two days of networking, collaboration, and celebration of African innovation. This year’s event will take place at the prestigious Eko Hotels in Lagos this October.

Moonshot has established itself as the must-attend event for anyone invested in Africa’s tech landscape. With a lineup of 50 distinguished speakers, the conference promises to deliver unparalleled insights and inspiration. Among the headlining speakers are the Minister of Communication and Digital Technology, Bosun Tijani, Olugbenga Agboola, CEO of Flutterwave, and Anuoluwapo Adedoyin, CEO of Sabi, along with a host of other influential figures in the tech industry.

The event, which spans two days, will feature a diverse range of discussions, workshops, and networking opportunities. It will be Tech Cabal’s biggest conference ever with 5 content tracks including: Future of Commerce with topics covering banking, logistics and e-commerce; Emerging tech fest covering Web 3 & Metaverse, AI & ML, VR & AR; a startup festival covering venture capital, talent and diversity; Big tech and enterprise conference focused on telecoms, broadband and energy; and a creative economy conference covering content and entertainment.

“We are thrilled to announce this years event, Moonshot,” said Tomiwa Aladekomo, CEO of Big Cabal Media, organizers of the Moonshot. “In a time when technology is reshaping industries and driving transformative change across Africa, this platform serves as a catalyst for growth and innovation. This year, we’ve gathered an exceptional lineup of speakers who will inspire and empower attendees to take their businesses and ideas to new heights.”

Moonshot will also provide a launchpad for startups, entrepreneurs, and business leaders to connect, learn, and thrive. The event will showcase the incredible talent and potential within Africa’s tech community and serves as a testament to the continent’s vibrant and dynamic entrepreneurial spirit.