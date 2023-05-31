By Bianca Iboma-Emefu, Lagos

Following the recognition of the role played by children in each family and the need to celebrate and make them feel loved and important, preparing them for leadership positions in future, a day was set aside for them, May 27, which is traditionally the children’s holiday in Nigeria, a day to celebrate the children.

To ensure that learning does not just end in the classroom, two tech companies, Dreamworks Integrated Systems Limited, and Imose Technologies Limited, Lagos, Nigeria, collaborated to celebrate school pupils of St Jones Primary School, Ikeja as part of their corporate social responsibilities to impact society.

The event, specifically promoted technology in schools, featured several fun activities, pomp and pageantry such as spelling bee competitions, and games show among others. The children were gifted educational tabs, school bags, dairies, water bottles, mugs, and pens.

The Brand Manager of DreamWorks Integrated Systems, Chinyere Aylor, said that the party was organised to incorporate technology into the local environment, especially the schools, to give the children a well-rounded education.

Aylor said, “Dreamworks organised this first inaugural Children’s Day celebration, doubling as our corporate social responsibility, to incorporate technology into our local environment and impact our local environment with what we do, which is having a standard service for tech production and distribution.

“To mark the 2023 Children’s Day celebration, we partnered with some of our sponsors, Imose, HP, and Cannon, to create an environment where children can have fun and express themselves in the arts, technology, fashion, and lifestyle, and not just the basic subjects; allowing them to have a more rounded experience while growing up and making them better individuals.”

Commenting on the need to imbibe technology into the educational system, the Regional Sales Manager, Imose Technologies Limited, Onyeka Patrick explain that “the Imose Tab experience gifted to pupils during the party.

Patrick said the tab has features like educational teasers certified by the State Universal Basic Education Board and the Universal Basic Education Board curriculum in Nigeria and allowed children to learn local content that would impact their education.”

The head teacher, Adeniyi Jones Primary School, Mrs Oluwakemi Shobowale expressed delight stating that it was the first time the children from this public school got such fun. You can see their excitement. Shobowale lauded the companies for their support and appealed to them to continue with this support putting smiles on the children’s faces as this kind gesture has left “an impressive memory on the pupils’ head.

“Children are wonderful gifts to their parents and are treasured, catered for, trained and equipping them with the basic needs and characters to face the challenges of life with the hope that they become great leaders of tomorrow to pilot the affairs of the society, states, nation and the world at large.