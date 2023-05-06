• It’s big blow to Ndigbo, Nigerians -Ohanaeze

From Magnus Eze, Enugu and Ogbonnaya Ndukwe, Aba

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has said that the judgment and sentencing of Ekweremadu was a big blow to Ndigbo and Nigerians.

National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze, Dr. Alex Ogbonnia said Ekweremadu did not just represent all politics was in Igboland, but was the institutional memory of the parliament in the country.

Ogbonnia noted that the senator had served the Nigerian government and parliament on the continent, stressing that he contributed immensely to the development of Africa.

For him, the senator committed an innocent mistake because he wanted to save the life of his ailing daughter.

Ogbonnia was upbeat that the embattled family would overcome their current travail.

“We feel sad. Ike Ekweremadu is an illustrious son of Igboland. He has been indicted and sentenced to long imprisonment. It’s unfortunate and saddening that this has befallen him. Ekweremadu is an eminent personality in Nigeria; he served the country meritoriously even as Deputy President of the Senate, and was Speaker of ECOWAS Parliament.

“For a man that has the kind of experience he has to be away from the scene for ten years, it’s very unfortunate. But we’re hopeful that they will overcome this travail,” Ohanaeze spokesman said.

Eminent jurist, Chief Chuks Muoma, said it was unfortunate. He however said it was the law that caught up with the five-time senator and his wife.

He regretted that Ekweremadu failed to do the needful to ensure the provision of necessary health facilities, as they had opportunity to do so, in their environment.

Also, Chief Mike Ahamba, SAN, said while no one wished Ekweremadu and his wife such ill will, the law was no respecter of any human being, as it will definitely, take its course.

“It’s unfortunate, the sentence has to come this way. But, we should all know that the law is not a respecter of persons.

“While one would wish that he was set free, we must consider the travails of the victim of the organ harvest. Had a kidney centre been built here in Nigeria, there would not have been any reason for travelling abroad for assistance. The law must take its course, it is a pity it has turned out like this,” he said.

A female respondent, Mrs Obiageri Okafor, from Abatete, in Anambra State, said though Ekweremadu was her kinsman, it was also necessary to consider the plight of the young man whose kidney would have been harvested.