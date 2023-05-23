From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

About 20 students of Fakunle Government Secondary School, Osogbo, Osun State, were on Tuesday morning rushed to the hospital affected by teargas smoke.

The school is located adjacent to Osogbo city stadium while the mobile police station was located in front of the school along Ikirun road.

Findings showed that the mobile policemen fired teargas in their usual practice and the explosion mistakenly ran into the school.

It was gathered that some students who were hardly hit by the smoke fainted and they were rushed to the hospital.

A teacher who preferred not to be mentioned in print explained that the private hospital behind the school could not accommodate all the affected students and they were rushed to Uniosun teaching hospital.

He explained that the school authority ordered the immediate closure of the school when he noticed that the smoke was becoming unbearable.

Efforts to speak with the principal proved abortive as the school was deserted shortly after the incident.

The spokesperson of the police in the state, Yemisi Opalola, said she is not aware of the incident.

She promised to find out the reason for the alleged shooting of teargas.