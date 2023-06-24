Team Anambra known as Anambra Chief and Hearland Queens of Imo emerged winners in the male and women categories of the second edition of SouthEast Basketball Association, SEBA, Championship tagged “the oriental classics” recently staged at the Indoor Sports Hall of the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium.

The competition which is the first of the basketball 5 series within the southeastern states lived up to its expectation, as teams displayed some high level of aggression, passion and scintillating basketball skills to the admiration and excitement of the fans and enthusiasts of the slam-and-dunk game.

The Coach Charles Ibezim tutored Anambra Chiefs side stole the show from the start to the end of the competition, brushing aside all other teams to claim the first position, while Teams Imo, Ebonyi and Abia recorded 3 wins, 2 wins and a win respectively in the male category.

For the female category, Captain Sophia Ejike, Ella Duru and Chidinma Nwachukwu put up excellent performances as they powered Team Imo to the top after three consecutive wins, victories against Enugu and Ebonyi States was just enough to put Anambra in the second position, while Ebonyi and Enugu secured a victory and three losses respectively.

The chairman of the Enugu State Basketball Association Mayor Chinedu Nnam expressed gratitude and thanks to the South East Basketball Association, sponsors and partners for making the tournament a dream come true. According to him:“They have really given the game of basketball in the southeast a sense of belonging and the players showed how much they have improved.”