From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) has encouraged teachers to embrace technology and embark on professional development to remain relevant in the 21st century world that is driven by technology.

Registrar of TRCN, Prof. Josiah Ajiboye, who gave the advice at the 2023 TRCN online annual conference for registered teachers, on Friday, urged the teachers to engage in lifelong learning to remain relevant to learners’ aspirations in a fast-changing global environment.

He said: “As professional teachers, you are expected to imbibe a culture of self-development, lifelong learning, formal or informal, personal or professional, to remain relevant to learners’ aspirations in a fast-changing global environment, for personal growth and to secure the integrity of the teaching profession.”

Prof. Ajiboye said the theme of the 2023 conference which was “promoting community of practice among Nigerian teachers for effective service delivery” had resource persons and speakers drawn from across the globe.

He said the meeting recommended a supportive environment to inspire and motivate teachers through case studies and best practices.

He added: “other recommendations are to promote the use of various digital tools by teachers for effective service delivery, and for stakeholders to support teachers to nurture and sustain a teacher-mentorship programme where tech-savvy teachers can guide and support their colleagues in using technology effectively.

“On technology integration, there were recommendations for the use of educational technology tools, online resources, community hub and virtual community of practice platform.

“Establishment of community centres with reliable internet connections in rural areas, create and support community-based internet access hubs in rural areas to provide reliable and affordable internet connectivity to teachers to access online resources and participate in CoPs. Set up solar-powered or other alternative energy sources to ensure uninterrupted power supply, thus addressing challenges related to electricity availability.

“Other recommendations were for stakeholders to collaborate with telecommunication companies and government agencies to improve internet infrastructure in underserved areas, as well as offer regular workshops and training sessions on digital literacy, targeting both basic and advanced skills, among others.”

He called on Federal Government and other stakeholders across Nigeria to embrace and implement all recommendations made at the conference, stating that it will strengthen teaching and learning in the 21st century in line with the Sustainable Development Goal four, (SDG-4).

