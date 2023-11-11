Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The Taraba State chapter of the Nigerian Union of Teachers NUT has called on the State government and security agencies to take proactive measures to protect teachers in the state.

The state Chairman of the union Comrade Nathan Solomon made the call in Jalingo on Saturday following the brutal murder of Mr Bassey Sardauna Nkuphee, a teacher at the GDSS Jalingo by his students.

Solomon, who condemned the action of the students, consoled with the family of the deceased and his colleagues but urge all the parties involved to remain calm and allow the security agencies to do their work.

“The Nigerian Union of Teachers, NUT Taraba State Chapter wishes to condole the Taraba State Government, GDSS MODEL in Jalingo and the immediate family of Late Bassey Sardauna Nkuphee over his unfortunate murder at the course of his service to his father land.

“NUT is saddened by the ugly development and call on the state government to take proactive measures against future reoccurrence of such barbaric act.

“It urges her members to remain calm and continue with their academic activities except GDSS Model which is closed down to ensure safety of staff and students even as investigation is still ongoing to unravel those behind the act.

“The Union urges security agencies to immediately arrest and bring to Justice those behind it to served as deterant to others” the statement read in part.