PRESIDENT Bola Ahmed Tinubu has assured Nigerian teachers of getting their due reward. The President made the

promise during the celebration of this year’s World Teachers’

Day (WTD) in Abuja. Represented at the occasion by the Vice

President Kashim Shettima, the President acknowledged that

the challenges of the teaching profession included overcrowded

classrooms, scarce resources and limited opportunities for

professional development.

These challenges, according to the President, were due mainly

to the prolonged neglect of the noble profession.

The World Teachers’ Day is held annually on

October 5 to celebrate all teachers around the

world. According to the United Nations Edu- cational, Cultural and Scientific Organisation

(UNESCO), the WTD “commemorates the

anniversary of the adoption of the 1966 ILO/

UNIESCO recommendation concerning the

status of teachers, which sets benchmarks

regarding the rights and responsibilities of

teachers and standards of their initial prepa- ration and further education, recruitment,

employment and teaching and learning con- ditions.”

UNESCO further states that the recommen- dation concerning the status of the of Higher-

Education Teaching Personnel was adopted in

1997 to complement the 1966 recommenda- tion by covering teaching personnel in higher

education. The WTD has been celebrated

since 1994. The theme of this year’s WTD,

“The teachers we need for the education we

want: The global imperative to reverse the

teacher shortage,” is quite apt and relevant to

our situation.

The challenges of the teaching profession

are more than those identified by the presi- dent. Apart from being a job of low prestige

and the last resort for every job seeker, it is

poorly rewarded. The primary school remains

the worst level to be a teacher in Nigeria. At

this level, the government and the pupils don’t

recognise your worth and importance. Opting

for teaching at this level is like subscribing to

a life of abject poverty.

It is even worse in the private schools, where

the quality of teachers is not prioritised. That

is probably why they say that the teachers’ re- wards are in heaven. Teaching in Nigeria has

been neglected and bastardised by successive

governments. Not even the lofty promises

made to them by former President Muham- madu Buhari have been fulfilled. And there is

no sign that they will be fulfilled soon.

Without investing so much in the nation’s

education system, starting with primary

school, the standard of our education will

continue to decline. The beginning of a sound

education system starts with the primary

school. If the foundation of our education sys- tem is faulty and weak, the secondary and ter- tiary levels will not fare any better.

It is sad that bright students no longer choose education as a course of study in the

universities. Those who go for education

courses do so after being rejected by their

preferred departments. The first thing the

government can do to make teaching attrac- tive to young graduates is to enhance the

conditions of service of all primary and sec- ondary school teachers and restore the pres- tige attached to the profession.

After that, the government can then ad- dress the challenges of teaching in the uni- versities and other tertiary institutions.

The recurring strikes by the Academic Staff

Union of Universities (ASUU) show that all

is not well with teaching in the nation’s uni- versities.

While it is not in dispute that teaching is

the foundation and bedrock of other profes- sions, it is paradoxical that those in govern- ment have failed to address the challenges

of the profession. Without addressing the

problems of education and teaching, Nige- ria’s hope of becoming a technologically ad- vanced nation in the nearest future will be a

mirage. Our hope of becoming a great nation

will be dashed.

The federal, state and local governments

should increase their education budgets sub- stantially in order to tackle the mounting

challenges facing the teaching profession.

It is not enough to make pronouncements

on how to improve the welfare of teachers

during the marking of each year’s WTD. The

government must be honest and willing to

make teaching enticing and attractive. Un- fortunately, the government has not done

much to halt the brain drain in the education

sector. It has also not done anything worth- while to check the migration of Nigerian

youths to Europe and America in search of

greener pastures.

The WTD should not be a day to mouth

slogans or say those sweet things the teach- ers and other Nigerians would like to hear.

Rather, it should be a day of reflection on the

plight of teachers and the teaching profes- sion and the ways to quickly address them.

Promoting and paying the teachers en- hanced wages must not be politicised. To ad- dress the challenge of inadequate teachers in

the nation’s schools, the government should

recruit at least 175,000 qualified teachers.