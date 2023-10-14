DYNAMIC duo of Taiwo and Kehinde Fadare, known as Taylon Twins, are making waves and establishing themselves as a formidable force in the Nigerian music scene.

Together, they have harnessed their collective talents to craft a unique and captivating musical style that effortlessly transcends genres, leaving audiences spellbound and yearning for more.

Their latest musical masterpiece, All My Life is anticipated not only by discerning music critics, but also by an enthusiastic and loyal fan base.

The undeniable chemistry between the Taylon Twins extends far beyond the confines of the stage, generating an infectious energy that deeply resonates with their fans.

This profound connection has translated into a burgeoning presence on social media platforms, cementing the twins’ undeniable journey towards musical greatness.