From Fred Itua, Abuja

A coalition of Taraba Youths residents in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, on Thursday, raised the alarm on fresh attacks carried out by bandits in Southern Taraba and the return of kidnappers in Jalingo metropolis.

Coordinator of the coalition, Caleb Ure, told newsmen in Abuja that the press conference was organised to draw the attention of the Federal Government and lend their voice.

He said the barbaric act is been orchestrated by few saboteurs and enemies of the State. He said the youths are sending a sound warning to those saboteurs who are bent on destroying the effort to reposition Taraba state by the Governor of Taraba State.

He said: “We’re warning them to desist from such evil plans and join the Moving Forward Agenda of the Governor. First and foremost, we want to commend the effort of Dr. Agbu Kefas for laying a solid foundation for a better Taraba in his first 100 days of his tenure as the Governor of Taraba State. It has been an incredible journey.

“We want to assure the Governor that we are 100% behind him to succeed. However, we will like to share the achievements and outline what Dr. Kefas still aim to accomplish in the days, months and years ahead.

“Recalled that When Dr. Agbu Kefas took office 100 days ago, he made a commitment to bring positive change, progress, and prosperity to our beloved state.

“The Moving forward administration of Dr. Kefas has initiated key infrastructure projects across the state, with a focus on improving our road networks, health care facilities, and educational institutions.

“Progress has been made, but there is more to be done to ensure access to quality services for our citizens. We are also aware that Taraba state is blessed with fertile land, and His Excellency has taken steps to revitalise our agricultural sector. He has provided support to farmers and introduced modern farming techniques. However, we acknowledge that there is room for improvement in terms of food security and agricultural productivity.

“Tarabans should not panic because His Excellency has assured us that he will enhance Security Surveillance and invested in modern surveillance technology and increase the presence of security personnel along our borders and curb illegal activities and ensured the safety of our communities.”