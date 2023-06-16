From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Taraba State government has completed arrangements to establish a mega Information and Communications Technology hub in Jalingo, the state capital as part of efforts to reposition the state for strategic development.

The chairman, first Taraba Youths, Economic and Security Summit, Mr. Benjamin Bako disclosed this at the end of a Three day summit organized by the state government drawing youths from the Sixteen local government areas of the state.

Bako disclosed that the summit has identified some basic measures that must be put in place for the development agenda of the Dr Kefas Agbu led administration in the state and top on the agenda is to ensure that the youth who are drivers of development are empowered mentally and given every opportunity to grow.

He said that the summit has also looked into issues of insecurity and has concluded that with the steps taken so far by governor Agbu Kefas to tackle insecurity, Taraba is now open for investors.

The summit, with the theme “Harvesting the potentials in our youth, Repositioning Taraba from potentials to prosperity and securing our people” has identified measures to help government end insecurity, change the mentality of young people so that they are more inclined to technological base skills as against relying on white collar jobs .

“The summit has resolved and advised government to create an ICT hub where youth would be trained to reduce internet illiteracy and improve internet creativity among youth. Government is to train manpower in the area of internet productivity to ease the borden of government employment and change the mentality of young people who believe government job is the only surviving point after graduation.

“The summit advised government, and an enabling environment has been put in place for investors to come do any kind of business in Taraba state. The investors would have a level playing ground by low to do their businesses without any illegal challenge” The chairman woo.

“I am confident that the government of governor Agbu would sustain the summit since it is aimed at tackling insecurity, improving the state economy and creating job opportunity for youth.

“The summit as you are aware, was governor Agbu Kefas’s effort towards creating an enabling environment for investors to come explore the potentials of the state so, I am confident that the program would be sustain.

“Our target is to change the narrative and the mentality of youths who believe that one must work with government, forgetting the available technologies to explore. We want to give our youths the technological skills in line with the global trend. We want to change the mentality of our youth that one must work with government.

“In the economic sector, the government has already started making contact with both local and foreign investors to come explore the potential of the state and empower our communities with economic activities.

“I want to inform investors across the world that the security of lives and property is now guarantee in Taraba and the state is now open for all kinds of business” Bako disclosed.