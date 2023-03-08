From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The Coalition for Better and Brighter Nigeria (CBBN), the umbrella body of all support groups for the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi, in Taraba State, has endorsed Col Kefas Agbu (retd) of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as their candidate in the March 11 governorship election.

The leader of the group, Mr Philip Munlip, who disclosed this at a press conference in Jalingo on Wednesday, said that the decision was a product of extensive consultation.

Munlip said that the coalition has based its decision on the ideology of the Obidient movement and thus, the CBBN, which is focused on ensuring a paradigm shift in governance.

“The CBBN (Coalition for Better and Brighter Nigeria) is an umbrella organization comprising the IBBN, the NTN and the CPOs under the leadership of Prophet Isa El-Buba and the Taraba State Chapter is led by Evangelist Philip Munlip with other leaders (drawn from the IBBN, the TASCOMO, NTN and the Coalition of Peter Obi Support Groups) with Mr Musa Danjuma Moses as the Secretary.

“The Taraba state leadership of the CBBN after critically examining the gubernatorial candidates and looking at their antecedents and capacity for the forthcoming Governorship election has decided to support the candidacy of Lt. Col Agbu Kefas, PhD of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

“This decision was taken with due consultation with all our chapters drawing from the 16 LGAs. In a bid to bridge all identified gaps, our relevant stakeholders in the various communities/wards in Taraba state in order to assure a victorious outcome in the gubernatorial elections.

“Drawing from the recently concluded our Presidential and Federal House of Assembly Elections where we garnered 146,315 votes for the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, though robbed by INEC. We assured that our votes will make a lot of difference for Col. Kefas Agbu.

“This is evident in this press briefing event as representatives of each of the 168 wards are gathered here for the endorsement and are ready to work hard for it. We are to ensure that no stone is left unturned in the campaigns leading to a landslide victory at the elections billed for March 11, 2023.

“It is our firm assurance that working together as a team, the CBBN will increase the chances of the PDP candidate to win the Governorship Election come 11 March 2023. Let me reiterate, that it is our belief, that the PDP offered the most credible and qualified candidate for this election in the person of Lt Col Agbu Kefas PhD. With him, we believe that Taraba State will be back on track in delivering good governance and justice for all Tarabans as we hope for a robust economy of the state under his leadership as governor of the state,” he said.

Mr Kefas Sule, the spokesperson of the gubernatorial candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Joel Ikenya, had on Tuesday, March 7, led the forum of governorship candidates in the 2019 general election to also endorse the candidate of the PDP.