Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party PDP in Taraba State Col. Kefas Agbu (rtd) has promised to clear all outstanding pension arrears once he assumes office to ameliorate their plight.

Agbu disclosed this while interacting with pressmen in Gembu, the headquarters of Sardauna local government area.

He said that his administration, if elected, will focus on the people and drive policies that will ensure a better life for all citizens rather than embarking on self glorifying projects that may not have direct impact on the people.

“As a pensioner myself, I know the joy that comes with receiving your pension, no matter how little. I will therefore make sure that I clear all the pension backlog as soon as I come to office. I will also prioritize workers welfare so as to motivate them to perform optimally.

“Our plan is to strengthen education especially primary and secondary levels to make it free and compulsory, improve on the quality of health delivery, turn our

Agricultural sector into mechanize agriculture and use it to empower our youth, harness our forest potentials and bring in partners and investors to transform our tourism sector.

“Security is a field I am well established and so I will get everyone on board through a design that suits our environment and peculiarities and work to unite Tarabans irrespective of party, ethnic or religious affiliations.

“We will give attention to infrastructure and power and make sure we turn Taraba to an attraction to the whole world and not like a place that is abandoned. Our plan is very robust and effective and we would involve all serious minded people to turn things around for good. That is why I urge all Tarabans to come out in good numbers and vote for PDP so that we would build a Taraba of our dream together”.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson for the Kefas Agbu campaign team Mr Emmanuel Bello has condemned alleged verbal attack on sections of the media by politicians.

In a statement issued and made available to our Correspondent, Bello describe as “dangerous ethnic slur” the alleged verbal attacks.

“The Agbu Kefas Media condemn in all ramifications the attack on the media by politicians. It is unfortunate that an entire campaign can be as myopic as referring to some media organisations as “Yoruba media”. That is a dangerous ethnic slur and very discriminatory. It remains condemnable by all people of goodwill.

“While we admonish the media to always stay neutral and very professional, we frown at every form of intimidation of reporters, editors and publishers. Taraba state is home to all tribes and people of diverse faiths. No Nigerian should be stereotyped and targeted because of their tribes. We are one as a nation under one God” he said.