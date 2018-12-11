Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Chairman, Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), in Taraba State, Mr. Peter Julius, has been shot by unidentified gunmen along Garin Dogo village in Lau local government area of the state.

The state’s Police spokesperson, ASP David Misal, who confirmed the assassination attempt on the life of the union leader by three unknown gunmen to our correspondent, said Julius has been in critical condition receiving treatment at the specialist hospital, in Jalingo.

Misal said that the NUT chairman was with three other relatives of his before his attackers opened fire on their moving vehicle, adding that the command was investigating rationale behind the attack in view of bringing the perpetrators to book.

“We received the report of assassination attempt on Mr. Peter Julius who is the state chairman of the Nigerian Union of Teachers in the state.

“As we speak, he is receiving treatment at the specialist hospital in Jalingo because he sustained gunshot injuries after his assailants opened fire on his moving car.

READ ALSO: Electoral Act: Gbajabiamila blocks debate on Buhari’s veto

“We are currently trying to establish the rationale behind the attack and have gone all out to make sure that we bring the state assailants to book.

” Let me use this medium to call on members of the public who may have any useful information to come forth with it, while we assure the good people of the state of our unrelenting commitment to the safety and wellbeing of the people at all times, especially during this Yuletide season,” Misal said.

As at the time of this report, our correspondent could not reach Julius for his reaction as he was said to be in a critical condition at the hospital.