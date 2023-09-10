From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Taraba State branch, has decries the crisis that rocked the union’s national body and has thrown it’s weight behind Prof. Ibikunle Baruwa as the newly inaugurated National President of the Union for a second tenure.

The state chairman of the Union Alhaji Ahmadu Musa Gauri while addressing the media in Jalingo on Sunday, describes the situation as “unfortunate crisis going on in the national secretariat of the Union in Abuja” and urges all parties to sheath their swords in the interest of the union.

He explained that “an illegal occupying force has forcefully broken in the National Secretariat of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) claiming to be the new leadership contrary to the known leadership that was constitutionally inaugurated earlier.

“But to the best of our knowledge, the zonal delegates conference of our great union had constitutionally taken place in Bauchi on May 24, 2023 where we elected our National Treasurer, Vice Chairman, and a Trustee as provided by our constitution,” he said.

The state chairman further stressed that the new leadership of the Union under its new president Professor Ibikunle Tajuddeen Baruwa was subsequently inaugurated during the National Delegates Conference that took place in Lafiya, Nassarawa State in August this year.

He expressed shock at hearing that an alien group of people could take the law into their hands and break into the national secretariat clàiming the be the new leadership of the Union.

Ahmadu who warned that no one had the monopoly of violence, cautioned the strangers at the national secretariat to follow due process to seek redress to their complains if at all there is any.

While causioning the “illegal occupying force” to tread with care in order not to throw the union into unnecessary crisis, Ahmadu Musa Gauri called on the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to wade in and find an amicable resolution of the problem.

He also called on all members of the Union to stand together and remain calm while its critical stakeholders tirelessly work to end the impasse.