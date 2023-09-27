From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The Taraba State branch of National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) has endorsed Yakubu Tanko Burba for State President of the union ahead of the union’s forthcoming state council elections.

The motion for the endorsement of Yakubu Tanko Burba came during the State Executive Council meeting by all Local Governments Branches of Southern Taraba namely Ussa, Takum, Donga,Wukari and Ibi was moved by Branch Chairman Donga local government, Silas Inusa Bako.

While Branch Chairman Lau local government, Comrade Nyawo Ezra Surke moved the same endorsement of Comrade Yakubu Tanko Burba as State President of NULGE on behalf of northern local governments of the State namely, Jalingo, Ardo-Kola, Karim Lamido, Yorro, Zing and Lau.

Branch Chairman of Sardauna Local Government Hamza Abubakar moved the same motion for the endorsement of Yakubu Tanko Burba as State President of NULGE on behalf of Central zone of the state which comprised of Gashaka, Bali, Sardauna, Kurmi and Gassol.

Musa Ahmad Alkali, State Auditor, moved a motion on behalf of all State officials of NULGE for the endorsement of Yakubu Tanko Burba as State President during the upcoming State Delegates’ Conference (SDC).

Thereafter, the meeting of State Executive Council (SEC) unanimously approved the endorsement of Yakubu Tanko Burba as State President of NULGE Taraba State Chapter during up-coming State Delegates’ Conference (SDC).

The endorsement by the three senatorial zones of the state and the state officials of the Union was based on the premise that as Acting President, he has made bold initiatives to move the Union forward in all ramifications.