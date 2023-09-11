From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The National Directorate of Employment NDE, on Monday, commenced a three-day training and orientation programme for 50 selected youth across Taraba State on small stock (goat) production.

Alhaji Danjuma Shehu, the state coordinator of the directorate, explained during the event in Jalingo that the idea was based on the economic and business value chain importance of animal production.

According to him, training youths in goat production technology along its value chain became key, considering the practice role in the socio-economic, environmental and religious life of the farming communities in terms of income and supply of food for the local population and the country at large.

“Goat production business along value chain plays an important role in the socio-economic, environmental and religious life of the farming communities in terms of income and supply of food for the local population and the country at large.

“The potential inherent in goat production business includes, production of meat, milk and manure is the reason why the directorate has decided to train youth in the practice.

”The idea is also aimed at revamping the agriculture to boost production of food and fibres as well, provide job opportunities for graduates of agriculture and school leavers” He explained.

Mr Yusuf Adamu, one of the participants, assured on behalf of the participants that they would make the directorate proud by transforming their lives through the goat business practice to become employers of labour.