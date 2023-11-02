From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The Ibi community on Thursday lauded the choice of Mr Iliya Ajibu as the consensus Chairmanship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for Ibi local government area ahead of the November local government polls in the state.

Spokesmen for the community Abubakar Isa and Joseph Dauda who spoke to Journalists in Jalingo said that the Special Project Committee set up by the state government and led by former Deputy Governor Senator Haruna Manu has a deep understanding of the people’s yearnings.

They noted that Ajibu, who is a career politician has shown tremendous commitment and loyalty to the party and his wide acceptance in the community will make him an unbeatable candidate at the forthcoming election.

“Gentlemen, I can assure you that as it stands today, Ibi local government area already belong to the PDP. Mr Iliya Ajibu has wide acceptability that transcends the PDP. People in other political parties are equally excited with his choice because he is a man of the people in the true sense of the expression.

“We want to specially commend our amiable governor Dr Kefas Agbu for coming up with the initiative to ensure that there is a Committee that will ensure smooth selection of candidates for this election. We also commend the committee led by distinguished Senator Haruna Manu for a job well done.

The Spokesmen disclosed that the Ibi local government Stakeholders, including the PDP zonal Chairman South, Hon. Jonathan Adashos who were given the responsibility to select a candidate, met three times, on October 18th, 25th and 0ctober 30th before selecting Iliya Ajibu, adding that It was the decision of the stakeholders that Jibu is most qualified, haven served as commissioner, Adviser and Council Chairman previously.

They added that after the selection, the Stakeholders later went to meet Ambassador Idris Waziri who is the leader from IBI local governmen to inform him of their resolution for his approval, but wondered why some faceless rumour mongers are going about with fake news to dent the image of Ambassador Waziri that he single handedly picked his younger brother, iliya Ajibu.

The spokesmen urged the good people of Ibi local government area to discountenace such rumours and support the candidate for the overall interest of the people of IBI local government.

“We equally call on all the stakeholders in the local government and indeed all our people to stand firm with our candidate, to campaign within the limits of the law and to conduct themselves with every sense of responsibility.