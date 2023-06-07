From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The Taraba State House of Assembly has called on the state government to declare a state of emergency on security in the state, following continued killings in parts of the state.

This is contained in a Motion of Urgent Public Importance, jointly sponsored by Hon. Tanko Yusuf, Hon. John Lamba, Hon. Joshua Urenyang Rikupki, Hon. Angye Josiah Yaro, Hon. Jethro Yakubu Zikengyu, and Hon Annas Shuaibu.

The house lamented the persistent killings and attacks in some local government areas of the state for the past four years and called on the government to declare a state of emergency on security in those local governments to bring the situation to an end.

The House also urged the Taraba State government to liaise with its Adamawa, Bauchi, Benue, Gombe and Plateau State counterparts, to establish Joint Border Security patrol in order to curb transborder criminal activities.

The House further asked the State Emergency Management Agency to provide relief materials such as foodstuffs, building materials, and medical facilities to the victims in order to alleviate their suffering.

“The crisis which has persisted is now snowballing into banditry and is fast spreading to some neighbouring communities in Donga and Kurmi Local Governments Areas respectively, thereby jeopardizing the stability of these areas.

“We are worried that bandits/terrorists have taken advantage of the crisis and have taken control of communities such as Tati, Muje, Kpashi, Basang, Shenta, Kpashembe, Rikwen, Tumbu Kwaribe, Yadi among others in Takum Local Government Area where they forcefully ejected the original inhabitants and turned their farmlands into grazing fields and camps to serve as safe heavens to further perpetrate other criminal activities such as kidnappings. In the same vein, along the Takum-Kashimbila road, Lufu, Kapya and Achirakera communities were attacked and people were killed.

“If these banditry activities are not brought to an end as quickly as possible, it will lead to a humanitarian crisis with all the attendant consequences. In the Ussa axis, it is worrisome to note that, over 80 people have been massacred and the people are under constant attacks. In the wake of this, two Immigration Officers were accosted and killed by the bandits between Government Technical Training School (GTTS) and Government Secondary School (GSS) Takum.

“Just a few weeks ago in Wukari Local Government Area, these banditry attacks took place along the Wukari- Tsokundi axis resulting in the killing of Nine (9) people. In Karim-Lamido Local Government Area, the border communities with Plateau, Bauchi and Gombe States, which includes Bachama-Dutsen, Kofa Ligiri, Garau, Kommodoro, Jab-Jab, Tela Jibu, Machigin Kiriya, Chibi, Balango, Binnari, llela, Kambari and Amar, have been experiencing escalating attacks.

“As a responsible government, the security, welfare and well-being of the citizenry are of outmost priority and hence the need to deploy all capacities to beef up security in the affected areas in Taraba State to ensure the safety of the people and their properties.

“The House has resolved as follows: That, the Executive Arm of Government should as a matter of urgency deploy adequate security forces in these areas to contain the incessant attacks of people. That, the Executive Arm of Government should direct the State Emergency Management Agency to provide relief materials such as foodstuffs, building materials, and medical facilities to the victims in order to alleviate their sufferings from the attacks by the bandits.

“That the Taraba State Government should liaise with its Adamawa, Bauchi, Benue, Gombe and Plateau State counterpart to establish Joint Border Security patrol in order to curb transborder criminal activities. That, the Executive Arm of Government should, as a matter of urgency, restore security checkpoints along Manya – Takum highway and from Takum to Ussa to check the influx of these criminal elements into the hinterland.

“That the Executive Arm should take over the responsibility of feeding the security forces stationed at Andamin and Kambir from the communities as the communities could no longer afford this.”