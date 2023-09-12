Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The peace committee set up by the Catholic Bishop of Wukari Diocese of Taraba State Most Rev Dr. Mark Maigida Nzukwein, has recommended a change in the mindset and attitudes of the various ethnic groups as a panacea the security challenges in Taraba State.

This is contained in a statement issued by the forum after the a review meeting with stakeholders from Takum, Ussa and Yangtu special development areas and signed by Bishop Nzukwein and others.

The forum appealed to the relevant authorities responsible for the installation of the paramount ruler of Takum, in Takum local government area of the State to appoint the paramount ruler, as the development would help in ensuring stability in the area.

They expressed displeasure over the security situation in the area and resolved that mindset and attitudinal changes be adopted among ethnic groups to help build a stronger unity among each other and have a societal free violence.

According to the statement, for peaceful and harmonious coexistence to be among citizens, all forms of negative attitudes and mindset toward one another must be changed to actualize the desire. This change should manifest itself in our relationship with one another, in our families, schools, churches, mosques, offices, palaces etc.

“To improve our positive perception of one another, the various sociocultural groups should use their various digital platforms or the social media to promote peace, good neighbourliness and meaningful development rather than hatred, acrimony and violence against others.

“The media practitioners both electronic and print, from the various tribes and religions should equally play proactive and critical roles as the watchdogs and promoters of love, justice, and peaceful coexistence in the society. This presupposes a deep and penetrating understanding of the people as well as an unbiased, truthful and objective reportage of issues, events and trends in our various communities.

“Since security is everybody’s business, the Forum resolved to remain steadfast in sustaining the peace-building process in conscious collaboration with stakeholders in the neighbouring Benue, Nasarawa and Plateau States. Already, the Forum has received the heart warming report of some level of engagements and achievements recorded in this regard.

“The Forum re-echoes her earlier call on those whose responsibility is to appoint the Paramount Ruler in Takum to kindly do so without any further delay, as this will certainly contribute immeasurably to the peace efforts in this environment so blessed but currently in disarray.

“The Forum commended governor Agbu Kefas over his performance so far and urged him to continue the good work he has begun by prioritizing security of life and property so as to put an end to the lingering crisis in Southern Taraba. We urge the governor to expedite action for the return of all the displaced people to their homes especially those from Wukari, Takum, Ussa, Donga, Yantu, Ibi and Kurmi local government areas” The statement read.