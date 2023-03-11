by David

From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Taraba State governorship candidate for the rescheduled election, Lt Col Agbu Kefas (retd), has warned his opposition counterpart that there is no vacancy at the State Government House.

He expressed confidence that the PDP will retain power considering the party’s dominance in the just concluded presidential and National Assembly polls.

He also hinged his confidence on the ruling party in the state doing so much to take Taraba to the promised land.

The governorship candidate made the declaration at the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Abuja when he accompanied two senators to collect their certificates of return.

The senators-elect include the current deputy governor of Taraba State, Haruna Manu (Taraba Central) and Shuaibu Lau (Taraba North).

“Our great party, the PDP, will continue to shine. There is no vacancy for the opposition in the Taraba Government House because we have done well and promise to do more as we take the State to the promised land,” he declared.

“Our determination to retain power come Saturday, March 18, 2023, is a battle of no retreat, no surrender. Our theme is moving forward and as you can see we are already surging ahead in the poll,” he said.

Earlier in their remarks, the senators-elect said they came with the governorship candidate in their entourage to affirm their commitment to the party’s victory.

Manu boasted that with the dominance of the PDP during the legislative assembly, Kefas administration will enjoy the tremendous support needed to move the state forward.

Lau, on his part, said he would work assiduously to deliver Kefas in the northern zone because PDP is the only party that can guarantee development in the state.